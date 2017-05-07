Paris (CNN) France has started voting in the final act in one of the most tumultuous presidential election campaigns in the country's history.

All voting stations will close by 8 p.m. (2 p.m. ET) Sunday, and polling companies release usually reliable projections of the final result almost immediately afterward.

France is suffering from high unemployment, a stagnant economy and security worries. The government has struggled to cope with immigration and integration.

By midday, 28.23% of registered voters had cast their ballots, Interior Ministry figures show. That figure is likely to allay fears in Macron's camp, as a high abstention rate would likely hit him harder than Le Pen, according to analysts.

In the first round two weeks ago, voters rejected representatives of all the traditional mainstream political parties in France, with Macron and Le Pen topping an 11-strong field, taking 24% and 21% of the vote respectively.

By noon, voter turnout reaches 28,23% according to France's Ministry of Interior. #presidentielles2017 pic.twitter.com/ZbWw9cMZiC — Kara Fox (@karadaniellefox) May 7, 2017

Macron's party said the hackers had mixed fake documents with authentic ones "to create confusion and misinformation." It is not clear who was behind the attack.

Le Pen has spent the past few weeks battling to extend her appeal beyond her traditional base of supporters, while Macron has been attempting to convince voters that he is not part of the political elite they rejected in the first round.

Macron, 39, has campaigned on a pro-Europe, pro-integration platform. Le Pen, 48, has suggested she would aim to take France out of the European Union, withdraw it from NATO and forge closer ties with Russia.

The second-round vote was being held Sunday.

A crucial vote

Voters in the capital city of Paris braved heavy rains to get to polling stations. At a town hall in the city's 18th district, a group of nuns from the Benedictine Sisters of the Sacred Heart in Montmartre was among morning voters.

Nuns from the Benedictine Sisters of the Sacred Heart in Montmartre cast their votes at a polling station in the 18th district of Paris.

Pascal Bardin, 52, described the election as crucial, saying the future of Europe rested on the vote.

"Depending on how it goes, this vote could threaten global security, national stability and our values," Bardin told CNN.

French President Francois Hollande cast his ballot in the southwestern city of Tulle. He made the unusual decision not to run for a second term, as his approval ratings have remained in the doldrums for several years following a spate of deadly terrorist attacks.

A polling station set up at the town hall in Paris's 18th district.

Macron voted in the northern city of Le Touquet, where he and his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, greeted supporters with handshakes and kisses. Le Pen cast her vote in the heartland of Henin-Beaumont, also in the country's north, with her partner, Louis Aliot.

Campaign gets dirty

The campaign period ahead of the final round has had its dirty moments.

Both candidates traded insults in a bad-tempered, head-to-head debate on French television on Wednesday. Macron called Le Pen a liar who sowed division and hatred, while she accused him of being soft on terrorism and said he would preside over a nation enfeebled by its powerful neighbor, Germany.

Le Pen and Macron faced each other in a bad-tempered TV debate.

Less than 24 hours after the debate, the Paris prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation after Macron filed a complaint against Le Pen following her claim during the debate that he may have an offshore account in the Bahamas.

Macron, a former investment banker, who also served as economy minister under Hollande, has struggled to connect with voters in the rural and de-industrialized areas of the country.

He was upstaged in his own hometown of Amiens, when Le Pen made a surprise visit to a Whirlpool factory at threat of closure to rally support while Macron met with union representatives in the same city.

Le Pen's camp heavily criticized Macron for his celebrations after the first round of voting, labeling him as arrogant.

Will voters abstain?

In the final polls published before campaigning ended on Friday, Macron appeared to have retained a healthy lead. But the unknown quantity is turnout: A campaign launched last week urged voters to stay at home, leave their ballot envelope empty or submit a blank piece of paper instead of a ballot slip. It is unclear if the steady voter turnout in the morning will continue through the day.

Boycott 2017 badges at a May Day rally in Paris. The Boycott 2017 campaign calls on voters to back "neither Le Pen, nor Macron.

While the first-round turnout was relatively healthy, official government figures show more people abstained in the April 23 vote than the number who voted for any single candidate -- including Macron and National Front's Le Pen.

The big challenge for Le Pen has been to broaden her appeal. At the end of last month, she announced that she had temporarily stepped down from her position as leader of the National Front. Some saw that as an attempt to distance herself from the party, regarded as toxic by many in France.

But her position in the polls has barely moved since the first round. If Le Pen is elected, it would be one of the biggest shocks in postwar French political history.