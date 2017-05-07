Photos: How to live large in tiny homes Zoku Hotel by Concrete (Amsterdam, Netherlands) – The suites in this hotel, which accommodates short and long-term stays, were originally planned as micro-apartments. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Zoku Hotel by Concrete (Amsterdam, Netherlands) – The concealed sleeping areas provide privacy and is separated from the main living space below.

All I Own House by PKMN Architecture (Madrid, Spain) – The movable shelving units in this apartment slide to convert this space from kitchen to bedroom.

All I Own House by PKMN Architecture (Madrid, Spain) – "Using a simple industrial railing system and caster wheels, units can be moved along one side of the apartment, whilst various elements including a work bench, fold-out bed, and shelves can be extended from the components when needed," according to the book.

Darlinghurst Apartment by Brad Swartz Architects (Sydney, Australia) – The open-plan space of this one-room apartment was divided into two areas to separate private and communal areas.

Darlinghurst Apartment by Brad Swartz Architects (Sydney, Australia) – The white cupboards that encircle the bed, which the architects call Tetris pieces, were designed to provide maximum storage in a minimum of space.

East Village Studio by Jordan Parnass Digital Architecture (New York, USA) – This 500-square-foot apartment in New York's East Village was remodeled into a small, functional studio flat that provides generous storage.

East Village Studio by Jordan Parnass Digital Architecture (New York, USA) – Clutter is concealed by generous storage, while areas are organized into functional spaces for cooking, dressing, sleeping, bathing and relaxing.

Quintana 4598 by IR arquitectura (Buenos Aires, Argentina) – This multifamily apartment project consists of 12 dwellings, all of which have large sliding glass doors that allow in light and let residents to feel engaged with the neighborhood.

Quintana 4598 by IR arquitectura (Buenos Aires, Argentina) – Storage has been integrated into each apartment above and along the length of the kitchen and bathroom, and underneath the bed.

Modulor by Zooco Estudio (Madrid, Spain) – Zooco Estudio transformed this 388-square-foot apartment as a tribute to Le Corbusier's Modular Man, according to "Small Homes, Grand Living."

Modulor by Zooco Estudio (Madrid, Spain) – "Aiming to change the traditional structure of the bedroom, the architect has created a series of modular units designed around the sequence of the daily routine... sleeping, working, bathing, dressing, and leisure activities," according to "Small Homes, Grand Living."

Valentin apartment by ECDM Architects (France) – Suspending the bedroom in a box from the ceiling of this converted artist's studio has turned it into an islet that straddles the apartment's two floor levels.