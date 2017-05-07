(CNN) Anyone living in Hong Kong, Tokyo, London or Manhattan knows space is at a premium.

But is it possible to live large in tiny spaces?

It also highlights the many benefits -- like time and money savings -- of choosing to live in a smaller apartment closer to the conveniences of the city center.

"The luxury of time is a value that can replace the luxury of space if you are willing to live in a smaller, more compact home," German architect Sigurd Larsen points out in the book's introduction.

And while tinier abodes attract lower rents, they can also help save the planet, according to Larsen, who points out that shared facilities and energy savings make compact living in densely populated areas "the most efficient form of accommodation."

Most importantly, whether shared or solitary, a small home can also have a big impact on our happiness.

"They are retreats within which our weekly routines occur, and hence they contain the potential to contribute fundamentally to the quality of our everyday lives," Larsen says.