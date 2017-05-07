CNN 10 - May 8, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 8, 2017

Results from France's national election are in: They're our first story today on CNN 10. Following that, we're reporting on the return of dozens of kidnapped schoolgirls from Chibok, Nigeria. And after a story about the struggles faced by U.S. malls, we're introducing you to a CNN Hero whose simple provision is helping Cambodian children.

TRANSCRIPT

