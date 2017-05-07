US citizen detained in North Korea

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korea has detained a US citizen on suspicion of acts against the Pyongyang regime, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.

The regime described Kim Hak-song as "a man who was doing business in relation to the operation of Pyongyang University of Science and Technology."

KCNA said the American was detained Saturday, but did not release more details on his alleged crime.

"The relevant authority is currently carrying out a detailed investigation into the crime of Kim Hak-song," the state-run news agency said.

Kim Hak-song is believed to be the fourth US citizen currently detained in North Korea.

Read More