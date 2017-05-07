Indonesia jail break: About 200 escapees still at large

Story highlights More than 400 inmates broke free from Indonesian prison

At least 219 captured, police continue searching for hundreds

(CNN) The manhunt for hundreds of Indonesian prisoners continues after more than 400 inmates escaped from an overcrowded jail in Sumatra island.

Scores of inmates fled the Sialang Bungkuk prison in Pekanbaru, the capital of the Riau province, Friday following clashes with prison guards, authorities said.

At least 442 inmates broke through a prison gate, overwhelming guards as some tried to set fire to buildings inside the prison.

Police have captured 219 prisoners so far, but hundreds remain at a large.

Overcrowding issues and prison guards demanding illegal levies may have led to the mass prison escape, Indonesian authorities said.

