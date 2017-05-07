Syrian refugee family names baby after Justin Trudeau

(CNN) Justin Trudeau now has an adorable miniature namesake.

A Syrian refugee family has named their baby boy after the Canadian Prime Minister who gave them a new life.

Afraa Hajj Hammoud and Mohammed Belal moved to Calgary in February, CNN partner CBC reported

They have named their child, a baby boy, Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal, it said. The little tyke came into the world Thursday at a healthy 7 ½ pounds.

"My husband says 'How about if we name the boy Justin-Trudeau, like him,'" Hammoud told CBC.

Read More