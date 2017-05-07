Story highlights Nigeria's president to meet the girls Sunday

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The 82 Chibok schoolgirls released in a swap between terrorist group Boko Haram and the Nigerian government have arrived in the capital city of Abuja, the government said Sunday.

The released girls were received at the airport on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari by Alhaji Abba Kyari, his chief of staff.

Chibok school girls recently freed from Boko Haram captivity are seen Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria.

"Welcome our girls, welcome our sisters," Kyari said to the girls, who sat quietly in chairs. "We are very glad that you are back, and every Nigerian today must be forgetting every other hardship and suffering, because this is a very joyous moment. Welcome, welcome, welcome."

One of the girls has a broken arm, although most appear in good physical condition, authorities say.

They generally appeared to be in good physical condition. One has a broken arm and another has a leg injury, Nigeria's information minister, Lai Mohammed, told CNN.

More than 100 girls remain in Boko Haram custody and negotiations with the terror group continue, the government said.

