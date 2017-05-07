Breaking News

82 released Chibok schoolgirls arrive in Nigerian capital

By Stephanie Busari and Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 10:44 AM ET, Sun May 7, 2017

daughters of chibok boko haram jsten orig_00012511

    Kidnapped girls released from Boko Haram

Story highlights

  • Nigeria's president to meet the girls Sunday
  • The girls generally appeared to be in good physical condition

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)The 82 Chibok schoolgirls released in a swap between terrorist group Boko Haram and the Nigerian government have arrived in the capital city of Abuja, the government said Sunday.

The released girls were received at the airport on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari by Alhaji Abba Kyari, his chief of staff.
Chibok school girls recently freed from Boko Haram captivity are seen Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria.
"Welcome our girls, welcome our sisters," Kyari said to the girls, who sat quietly in chairs. "We are very glad that you are back, and every Nigerian today must be forgetting every other hardship and suffering, because this is a very joyous moment. Welcome, welcome, welcome."
    One of the girls has a broken arm, although most appear in good physical condition, authorities say.
    They generally appeared to be in good physical condition. One has a broken arm and another has a leg injury, Nigeria's information minister, Lai Mohammed, told CNN.
    More than 100 girls remain in Boko Haram custody and negotiations with the terror group continue, the government said.
      Report from last month: Chibok girls still missing three years later

    Some Boko Haram suspects being held by the government were released as part of the negotiations, Buhari's office said Saturday.

    276 girls were kidnapped three years ago

    The girls, ages 16 to 18, are believed to be among 276 forced from their beds by Boko Haram militants in the middle of the night in April 2014. The kidnapping from a boarding school in the town of Chibok sparked global outrage and the social media movement #BringBackOurGirls.
      From December: Freed Chibok girls return home for Christmas

    "I am very, very excited with this development. I cannot even sleep tonight," said Yana Galang, whose daughter, Rifkatu, was among the girls kidnapped.
    Chibok girls, by the numbers

    276: Girls abducted from their beds in 2014 at a boarding school

    57: Girls escaped almost immediately

    1: Was later found wandering out of a forest

    21: Girls returned in October 2016 after negotiations

    82: Girls released in May 2017 after further negotiations

    113: Estimated number of girls still held by Boko Haram

    Galang said they don't yet know who has been released, "but we're very happy that many have been freed."
    "I hope and pray that my daughter is among these released girls," she added.

    President to meet with girls

    Buhari will meet with the girls in Abuja on Sunday, his office said.
    "The President has repeatedly expressed his total commitment towards ensuring the safe return of the #ChibokGirls, and all other Boko Haram captives," Buhari's office said in a statement.
    The International Committee of the Red Cross tweeted, "Acting as a neutral intermediary, we @ICRC transported 82 #ChibokGirls to the government of #Nigeria" and included a photo of six Red Cross SUVs on a dirt road.
    The Red Cross also tweeted a photo of some of the girls walking onto a helicopter departing Borno State.
    "(Given) our long historical independent neutral stance, it's common for us to be the middle man in hostage releases," said Jason Straziuso, spokesman for ICRC for East Africa. "We provide transportation from Boko Haram to the Nigerian government."
    "We will continue to meet with the girls and monitor their health," Straziuso said. "Our concern for the girls' well-being will continue in the coming months."

    Some had escaped earlier

    As many as 57 girls escaped almost immediately after the mass abduction.
    The next kidnapped girl wasn't found until May 2016, when she wandered out of a Nigerian forest asking for help, according to witnesses.
    Another 21 of the Chibok schoolgirls were handed over to authorities in October 2016. The release was the result of a series of negotiations, the government said at the time.