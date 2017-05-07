82 released Chibok schoolgirls arrive in capital

Story highlights Nigeria's president to meet the girls Sunday

The girls generally appeared to be in good physical condition

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The 82 Chibok schoolgirls who were released after negotiations between terrorist group Boko Haram and the Nigerian government have arrived in the capital city of Abuja, the government said Sunday.

The released girls were received at the airport on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari by Alhaji Abba Kyari, his chief of staff.

They generally appeared to be in good physical condition. One has a broken arm and another has a leg injury, Nigeria's information minister, Lai Mohammed, told CNN.

More than 100 girls remain in Boko Haram custody and negotiations with the terror group continue, the government said.

Some Boko Haram suspects being held by the government were released as part of the negotiations, Buhari's office said Saturday.