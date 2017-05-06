CNN's Smerconish slams Stephen Colbert's Trump-Putin joke

Story highlights Michael Smerconish was not amused by a joke Stephen Colbert made about Trump and Putin

(CNN) Taking aim at a joke by comedian Stephen Colbert, CNN's Michael Smerconish insisted Saturday that "going low" is a bad way for liberals to try to accomplish their goals.

Smerconish took issue with Colbert's monologue Monday during his show, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," in which he joked about oral sex between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Colbert, Smerconish argued, had gone "too far" and crossed "a line."

"First, it was crass and in bad taste, quite a departure for the Sunday school-teaching Colbert and a far cry from the Democratic campaign mantra, 'When they go low, we go high,'" Smerconish said during a commentary on his CNN show.

"Second, it's foolish politics," he said. "On President Obama's watch, the right lost credibility when they allowed their discomfort with President Obama's background to devolve into charges of birtherism."

