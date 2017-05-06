Video in death of Penn State pledge 'a blessing and a curse,' lawyer says

Story highlights Lawyer calls fraternity house surveillance footage "the great equalizer'

Penn State University has banned Beta Theta Pi from campus

(CNN) Those responsible for the death of a Penn State University fraternity pledge "deserve to be punished," the attorney for the family of the student, Timothy Piazza, told CNN.

Eight Penn State students and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity were charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter. Ten other fraternity members also were charged.

Piazza, 19, of Lebanon, New Jersey, died ‪February 4, two days after he was injured while pledging the fraternity. The cause of death was a traumatic brain injury, resulting from several falls after a night of heavy drinking, including one fall down a set of basement stairs, a county grand jury investigation found. A forensic pathologist calculated that Piazza had a life-threatening blood alcohol level content on the night he was hurt.

What's more, surveillance video and other evidence contradicts fraternity members' versions of how they treated Piazza, including the length of time it took them to call an ambulance, attorney Thomas Kline told CNN's Michael Smerconish . It all points to an attempted cover-up, he said.

"This was in a fraternity house, but don't mistake the fact of it being at a fraternity house for the chilling, numbing, facts, which are in this investigative report by the grand jury," Kline said Saturday.

