Wildfire prompts evacuations in Georgia town

(CNN) A massive wildfire is creeping closer to the southeast Georgia town of St. George, prompting evacuations.

The West Mims fire is burning in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. It has already scorched more than 118,000 acres and was 12% contained Saturday evening, according to the InciWeb fire information site

High winds and low humidity are feeding the flames, the fire forecasting site said.

Crews are actively working to stop the #WestMims #wildfire near St. George in Charlton Co. Unless you are evacuating, please stay off roads. pic.twitter.com/RfG5SgN9G8 — GAForestryCommission (@GaTrees) May 6, 2017

An evacuation order has been issued for the three-mile perimeter around St. George, which sits on the border with Florida, though it's not mandatory, Michael Davis, a spokesman for the Southern Area Incident Management Team of the National Interagency Fire Center.

At least 75 homes have evacuated, Davis said.

