Mississippi River cresting in flood-hit Illinois, southern Missouri

Story highlights The Mississippi River crested near its record height Saturday near Cape Girardeau

Extensive flooding from a week of rain has hit the central United States

(CNN) Nearly 10 million people across the Midwest were under a flood warning Saturday as several spots along the Mississippi River were expected to reach near-record crests this weekend, the latest threats to a region that got slammed this week by severe flooding.

The river's cresting -- the highest stage or level of a flood wave -- was due to affect communities in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

Even after a river crests, flooding can still be a problem.

Those who live near the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri prepared for an onslaught.

The Mississippi River, which separates the two states, crested late Saturday morning at 45.8 feet near Cape Girardeau, near its record high crest of 48.9 feet.

