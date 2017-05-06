Story highlights She asks, 'Why couldn't they find one woman' to join the panel?

(CNN) CNN host Erin Burnett was incredulous Friday after the Senate announced the 13 Republican senators who will be responsible for crafting President Trump's new health care plan -- and all of them are white men.

"Thirteen men are deciding the future of American health care tonight," Burnett announced on her show, "'OutFront."

"They are the Republican senators who will take the House bill passed (Thursday) and craft a Senate version called Trumpcare. That version could be the law of the land, and there is not one woman at the table to represent more than half the population of this country."

The CNN host then showed pictures of the 13 senators, who include Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch and Ted Cruz of Texas.

"There they are," Burnett announced, before launching into a scathing critique.

