Hats off to the Kentucky Derby's colorful revelers

Updated 6:40 PM ET, Sat May 6, 2017

A small racehorse figure sits atop a man&#39;s hat at the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6, in Louisville.
A small racehorse figure sits atop a man's hat at the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6, in Louisville.
A woman displays orange orchids on her hat.
A woman displays orange orchids on her hat.
A derby reveler treks through the mud in the infield prior to the race.
A derby reveler treks through the mud in the infield prior to the race.
A woman uses her festive hat as a cup holder before the race. The mint julep is the traditional beverage of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.
A woman uses her festive hat as a cup holder before the race. The mint julep is the traditional beverage of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.
Large and colorful hats are thought to bring good luck to the races or the horse you bet on.
Large and colorful hats are thought to bring good luck to the races or the horse you bet on.
A woman watches an early race before the 143rd Kentucky Derby.
A woman watches an early race before the 143rd Kentucky Derby.
A derby attendee is concealed by the brim of her hat.
A derby attendee is concealed by the brim of her hat.
Roses are in abundance at the derby, nicknamed &quot;Run for the Roses&quot; for the garland of 554 red roses draped over the race&#39;s winner.
Roses are in abundance at the derby, nicknamed "Run for the Roses" for the garland of 554 red roses draped over the race's winner.
A hat is illuminated by the sun as attendees watch the red carpet arrivals.
A hat is illuminated by the sun as attendees watch the red carpet arrivals.
Feathers and ribbons are common decorations on derby hats.
Feathers and ribbons are common decorations on derby hats. See fancy hats from last year's race
See the fashionable, loud and colorful hats at the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.