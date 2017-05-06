(CNN) Co-favorite Always Dreaming, ridden by John Velazquez, won the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Louisville's Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Always Dreaming, a 9-to-2 betting choice, had a great start and was second down the backstretch as State of Honor led. But Always Dreaming made his move with heading into the final turn.

As they turned for home, Always Dreaming was close to the rail and began to pull ahead to a comfortable margin.

"He responded right away," Velazquez said in the winner's circle. "It was a great feeling."

Always Dreaming won by 2 3/4 lengths.

