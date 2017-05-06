Trump: Bedminster stay saves money

Story highlights Donald Trump is staying at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey

He claimed this was more cost-efficient than staying in New York City

(CNN) President Donald Trump defended himself Saturday against criticisms of his stay at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, saying it is saving the country money.

"The reason I am staying in Bedminster, N.J., a beautiful community, is that staying in NYC is much more expensive and disruptive," the President tweeted.

Trump returned to Manhattan Thursday night for the first time in his presidency to meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who joined the President to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea aboard the USS Intrepid, the aircraft carrier-turned-museum parked along Manhattan's West Side.

The reason I am staying in Bedminster, N. J., a beautiful community, is that staying in NYC is much more expensive and disruptive. Meetings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2017

But rather than staying Trump Tower just several blocks east, he is spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club, about an hour away from the Big Apple.

Trump initially defended the move in a tweet on Friday morning: "Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money!"

Read More