EPA's Pruitt recuses himself from environmental lawsuits

Washington (CNN) EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is recusing himself from lawsuits he was previously involved in as attorney general of Oklahoma, including litigation over the Obama-era Clean Power Plan and Waters of the United States rule.

An official told CNN on Saturday that Pruitt is recusing himself only from litigation, not regulations.

"I am profoundly committed to carrying out my ethical responsibilities," Pruitt said in the statement. "While I have recused myself from making decisions on specific cases, it is my duty and privilege as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to actively engage in rulemaking."

Pruit said his duties will continue to include pursuing President Donald Trump's regulatory agenda "by reviewing, revising or rescinding rules and regulations created by the previous administration that cause undue or unnecessary stress on American jobs or the economy."

Pruitt formally recused himself in an agency memorandum Thursday, saying he will not participate in 12 lawsuits, all but one of which were filed against the EPA.

