Trump transition officials warned Flynn about Russia communications

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is expected to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee Monday about her warnings to the White House on Flynn

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's transition team warned former national security adviser Michael Flynn about the risks of communicating with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, a former US official has confirmed to CNN.

Members of Trump's transition team alerted Flynn in November that any conversations with Kislayk were most likely being monitored, a warning that took place weeks before the two discussed US sanctions on Russia by phone, according to The Washington Post , which first reported the development.

The head of Trump's national security transition team, Marshall Billingslea, requested Obama administration officials provide a classified CIA profile on Kislyak to show to Flynn out of concern that he didn't completely appreciate the Russian ambassador's motives, a source close to Billingslea confirmed to CNN.

Billingslea, a former Pentagon official under George W. Bush, knew at the time that the retired Army lieutenant general would talk with Kislyak soon, the source said.

The development comes as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates prepares to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee Monday that she gave a forceful warning to the White House that Flynn had not been truthful in public and private statements denying that he and Kislyak discussed sanctions on Russia, according to sources familiar with her account.

