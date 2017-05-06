Photos: The week in politics President Donald Trump congratulates House Republicans after they passed a new health care bill on Thursday, May 4. "This is a repeal and replace of Obamacare. Make no mistake about it," Trump said during a celebratory White House appearance. The bill now heads to the Senate. Hide Caption 1 of 19

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called out Republicans who planned on voting for the new health care bill. "Do you believe in what is in this bill?" she said just before the vote on Thursday, May 4. "Some of you have said ... 'Well, they'll fix it in the Senate.' But you have every provision of this bill tattooed on your forehead. You will glow in the dark on this one."

FBI Director James Comey, right, shakes hands with US Sen. Al Franken before testifying in Washington on Wednesday, May 3. Comey strongly defended his decision to alert Congress -- just days before the 2016 election -- about the FBI's investigation into emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's personal server. He told the Senate Judiciary Committee that while the idea of impacting the election made him "mildly nauseous," he would not change what he did.

US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, right, and his dog Ragnar greet an employee and her dog in Zinke's office on Friday, May 5, at the Interior Department. The Interior Department held its very first "Take Your Dog to Work Day" event Friday, becoming the first federal agency to go dog-friendly.

President Trump signs an executive order in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, May 4. The order directs the Internal Revenue Service not to take "adverse action" against churches and other tax-exempt religious organizations that participate in political activity.

People protest Trump's immigration policy during a march in Los Angeles on Monday, May 1.

President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speak to reporters in New York before a gala aboard the USS Intrepid on Thursday, May 4. Trump said his relationship with Turnbull was "fantastic" and that reports of a heated phone call between the two was "a big exaggeration."

Trump supporters gather near the USS Intrepid before the gala in New York on Thursday, May 4. The gala marked the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, a key moment in World War II in which the American and Australian navies stopped Japanese advancement in the Pacific.

Parents push their children in strollers during a "Strolling Thunder" event in Washington on Tuesday, May 2. The event was designed to urge Congress to support policies that focus on young children and allow them to fulfill their potential.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer listens to reporters' questions in Washington on Tuesday, May 2.

Hillary Clinton speaks with CNN's Christiane Amanpour during a sit-down interview in New York on Tuesday, May 2. During the interview, which was part of an event for the nonprofit group Women for Women International, Clinton touched on many topics, including misogyny, President Trump, the media and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Activists hang an anti-Trump banner from the Staten Island Ferry on Thursday, May 4. The President was making his first trip to New York since his inauguration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer points to sections of different border walls during a briefing on Wednesday, May 3. The White House says it's going to build a wall along the US-Mexico border with new funding appropriated by Congress. But the improvements planned to existing fences are nothing that past administrations haven't done.

Children recite the National Anthem before the start of a citizenship ceremony at The Bronx Zoo in New York, on Friday, May 5. Thirty-two children, ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old, attended the ceremony and became US citizens

President Trump shakes hands with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during a meeting at the White House Oval Office on Wednesday, May 3. Trump vowed to work as a "mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" to help broker peace between the Israelis and Palestinians. Abbas welcomed Trump's role in peace negotiations.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, left, and United Airlines President Scott Kirby testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday, May 2. Munoz apologized again for an April incident in which a United passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight in Chicago. At the hearing, there were also executives from American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines. Many committee members voiced frustration with their own flying experiences, and the committee's top Republican and Democrat told the executives they need to improve or face action by Congress.

Vice President Mike Pence takes a selfie with a school group at the US Capitol on Tuesday, May 2.

President Trump speaks during a school-choice event at the White House on Wednesday, May 3.