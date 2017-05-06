First on CNN: White House curator to retire

Story highlights William G. Allman is the White House's chief curator

He will retire after nearly 40 years

(CNN) White House curator William G. Allman has decided to retire, according to two people familiar with his decision.

After a career that spanned more than 40 years, Allman's departure will leave another key position open on the residence staff on the heels of Chief Usher Angella Reid's departure Friday. Residence staff positions are non-political. The office of the curator was created under first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

The curator works closely with the White House interior decorator and the Committee for the Preservation of the White House.

"It is a museum, but it's also the White House, and so it's a working house," Allman told The New York Times in 2011. "There are times when you run screaming, telling somebody, 'You can't put those hot television lights up against the portrait of Washington!' You worry about someone spilling a drink on something. Sometimes somebody breaks a piece of furniture. But it's the nature of it. It's a place where people actually live."

Allman worked alongside a team of curators who will continue that work and served as the chief curator since 2002. He was one of the first members of residence staff to meet Melania Trump; he gave her a tour when she came to visit with Michelle Obama days after the election, Obama White House press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters.

