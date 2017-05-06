Emmanuel Macron's marriage proves politics is different in France

Story highlights The age difference between Macron and his wife, Brigitte, is about the same as it is for President Donald Trump and his third wife, Melania

Complicated love lives are nothing new for French presidents

Trump is only the second US president ever to have been divorced

Washington (CNN) Here's the simple love story of 15 year-old boy meets much older drama teacher in high school and eventually falls in love. His parents can't keep them apart, so years later the mother of three eventually divorces her husband and marries her former student. They flourish and then he runs for president when he's 39 and she's 64.

It's much sweeter as a love story when you tell it as part of the presidential campaign than say, when the boy is in high school and it could, depending on when the love blossoms, be the stuff of a criminal case in the US rather than a candidate's biography.

We don't exactly know, by the way, when Emanuel Macron's love blossomed with his wife Brigitte. Suffice it to say his parents told her to stay away until he was 18 and shipped him off to Paris. Now, years later, they're still together and he could become president of France after a run-off election with conservative Marine Le Pen Sunday.

Can you imagine a politician with a personal life like Macron succeeding in the US? Maybe or maybe not. In France, it's met with a shrug

There are a few interesting elements to this story:

