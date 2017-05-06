Trump-Murdoch relationship raises conflict-of-interest questions

Story highlights Errol Louis: The Trump-Murdoch connections are more than harmless coincidence

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Add the bromance between President Trump and media mogul Rupert Murdoch to the long list of messy conflicts of interest that define -- and cast a shadow over -- the Trump White House.

"It is my distinct honor to introduce the commander in chief, the President of the United States, my friend Donald J. Trump," the Australian-born Murdoch said at a recent banquet honoring US and Australian veterans who fought in the battle of the Coral Sea, a pivotal World War II engagement.

The two men hugged as Trump came to the podium.

Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, the media corporation whose holdings include Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and other properties, is more than just a wealthy pal, and his words were more than ceremonial.

When The New York Times published a front-page analysis of the people outside the White House whom Trump contacts for advice, Murdoch was the first one listed. He and Trump speak by phone almost every day , according to the Times.