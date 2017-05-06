Kamau Bell: Chicago needs leaders as amazing as its people

Story highlights W. Kamau Bell: Chicago is a world-class city filled with amazing people with big ideas

(CNN) This week, Chicago was in the news for a good reason. And that is pretty rare these days. If it's not more reports of street violence, then it's the President threatening the city with ... well, I don't really know what exactly.

Obama might have planned for with his Former President Barack Obama -- who should be the No. 1 contender for the next Dos Equis "Most Interesting Man in the World" campaign -- announced that he and his wife, Michelle -- aka Beyonce's Beyonce -- were donating $2 million to programs designed to help at-risk youth find summer jobs. (I guess now we have an idea whatObamamight have planned for with his $400,000 from Wall Street.) But that wasn't the only reason Chicago was in the news. It was also reported that someone shot and injured two police officers . The second story is unfortunately the kind that America more often thinks about when Chicago comes to mind.

Knowing that more people associate Chicago with street violence than generosity is difficult for me, because despite all my proclamations of being from the Bay Area, I have spent much of my life in Chicago. So I have a deep love and a pretty good understanding of the city. And that's why this week on "United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell," I felt so compelled to go back and see if I could get the real story about how the reputation of Chicago matches up with the reality.

While I was there, I asked a man named Wild Wild the General, an admitted gang member in the Altgeld Gardens Homes project on the South Side, whether his city is better or worse off than people think it is. He didn't hesitate: "It's worse," he said.

I was shocked. I was prepared for him to say the media had gotten it all wrong about the pervasiveness of gang violence in Chicago. But he and his crew let me know that people outside of the affected neighborhoods really have no idea how bad it is.