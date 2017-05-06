Ismail Haniya elected new Hamas leader

Story highlights Ismail Haniya is a former Palestinian prime minister based in Gaza

Hamas issued a new policy document accepting 1967 borders for future state

Jerusalem (CNN) A longtime senior Hamas official was elected Saturday to replace the Palestinian militant group's outgoing head, Khaled Meshaal, an official in Meshaal's office told CNN.

Hamas' Shura Council chose Ismail Haniya to become the new leader. Haniya is a onetime Palestinian prime minister based in Gaza -- which the group has controlled for 10 years.

The Shura Council will decide whether Haniya will follow the example of Meshaal and live outside Gaza. Meshaal has been living in exile in Qatar and once resided in Syria.

This week, Hamas issued a new policy document that for the first time indicated the group was willing to accept the idea of a future Palestinian state falling within borders that existed in 1967 before Israel took control of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. (Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in 2005.)

The international community widely recognizes the area defined by the 1967 borders as the site of a future Palestinian state, sitting alongside Israel in a so-called two-state solution.