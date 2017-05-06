Story highlights Nike launched sub two-hour project in 2014

Official marathon world record of 2:02:57 was set in 2014

(CNN) One of the most coveted frontiers left in athletics was approached so tantalizingly close early Saturday but not broken, with Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge covering a full marathon course in two hours and 24 seconds.

Kipchoge, 32, the 2016 Olympic champion and the 2016 winner of the London Marathon ran with fellow world-class runners Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and Zersany Tadese from Eritrea in Nike's "Breaking2" project aimed at covering the 26.2 miles (42.2km) of a marathon in under two hours. Guided by a platoon of pacing runners, the three started together but in the end it was Kipchoge who came closest to the goal.

The attempt was accomplished at the Monza Formula 1 racetrack near Milan, Italy -- a site specifically chosen because it was built for speed. The effort came 63 years to the day since Roger Bannister became the first person to ever run a sub-4-minute mile.

Sports giant Nike in 2014 launched its "Breaking2" project, and Saturday's result culminated hours and hours of research, design and planning -- all devoted to maximizing human potential over the marathon.

"We believe that once a sub-two-hour marathon is done, the records will fall at traditional marathons after that," Brad Wilkins, the director of NXT Generation Research in the Nike Sport Research Lab, told CNN ahead of the race. "People will run faster and faster, similar to when Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile."

