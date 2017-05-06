Story highlights Recall affects products distributed in the US and Mexico

Listeria causes serious and at times fatal infections

(CNN) A New Jersey food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast over fears of listeria contamination.

Pinnacle Foods' voluntary recall issued Friday night affects frozen products distributed in the United States and Mexico, but does not include dry mixes and syrups, the company said.

It said it issued the recall after testing showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes at a production plant.

"We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration," Pinnacle Foods said.

Listeria causes serious and at times fatal infections in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Read More