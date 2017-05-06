Breaking News

Thousands to evacuate after World War II bombs found in German city

By Simon Cullen, Rebecca Hartmann, and Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 2:59 PM ET, Sat May 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A munitions disposal service prepares to defuse the site of a World War II bomb Friday in Hanover.
A munitions disposal service prepares to defuse the site of a World War II bomb Friday in Hanover.

(CNN)More than 50,000 people will be evacuated Sunday from the German city of Hanover as bomb disposal teams work to defuse unexploded World War II bombs, according to Hanover officials.

Two suspected bombs were found during pre-construction work in the Vahrenwald district, and three more suspected sites were identified nearby using aerial imaging, according to officials.
The number of affected people is about one-tenth of the city's population.
The evacuation is due to start at 9 a.m. local time. A police official told CNN it likely will take several hours to ensure all residents are out of the affected area, and they may not be able to return to their homes until Monday.
    In World War II, Hanover was the target of extensive bombing from Allied forces in 1943. The bombings on October 8-9 demolished hundreds of thousands of homes in the city.