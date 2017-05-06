2 killed as bombs rock Manila district

Story highlights Two bombs strike Manila's Quiapo district

(CNN) Two bomb blasts killed at least two people and wounded at least six others Saturday in the Philippine capital, police told CNN.

The explosions rocked the Quiapo district of Manila, police said, according to CNN Philippines.

National Capital Region Police Office Chief Oscar Albayalde told CNN Philippines that investigators have not found any indication of terrorism.

Albayalde told reporters the first explosive was inside a small box delivered as a package. The two dead were identified as the person who delivered the package and the one who received it, he said. Four others were wounded.

A second explosion went off a couple of hours later in the area, wounding two police officers.