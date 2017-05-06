Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week:
The FBI translator who went rogue and married an ISIS terrorist
CNN exclusive: An FBI translator with a top-secret security clearance traveled to Syria in 2014 and married a key ISIS operative she had been assigned to investigate. (By Scott Glover)
The city of fear
In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, people on both sides of the immigration debate have one thing in common. (By Catherine E. Shoichet; photographs by Mike Belleme)
One sentence can decide the fate of the planet (yes, really)
We unpack the one sentence in the Paris Agreement that could determine President Donald Trump's decision on whether to withdraw from the climate change accord. (By John D. Sutter)
A beginner's guide to the French election
France is about to pick a new president. One of Europe's most powerful countries could end up being run by a far-right leader or someone who's never held elected office. Either way, the result will ripple across the globe. (By Doug Criss)
All your questions about fidget spinners, answered
Is it a toy or a tool? The fidget spinner may be the latest fad for middle schoolers, but it actually has a really interesting history in education -- even if it is driving some adults crazy. (By AJ Willingham)
***
From the opinion section:
How I told Russia I was gay
Artem Kolesov, a 23-year-old gay Russian violinist, explains how he went from being a closeted gay Christian in a Moscow suburb to an out and proud YouTube sensation.
Melania's 'no fur' move could signal a new FLOTUS
Kate Andersen Brower on how Melania Trump's anti-fur statement lies somewhere in the space between Eleanor Roosevelt's courage and Betty Ford's bravery ... and Michelle Obama's experimentation with bangs (superficial but not entirely devoid of meaning). She clearly has channeled fashion icon Jacqueline Kennedy.