Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week:

The FBI translator who went rogue and married an ISIS terrorist

The city of fear

One sentence can decide the fate of the planet (yes, really)

We unpack the one sentence in the Paris Agreement that could determine President Donald Trump's decision on whether to withdraw from the climate change accord . (By John D. Sutter)

A beginner's guide to the French election

France is about to pick a new president. One of Europe's most powerful countries could end up being run by a far-right leader or someone who's never held elected office. Either way, the result will ripple across the globe . (By Doug Criss)

All your questions about fidget spinners, answered

Is it a toy or a tool? The fidget spinner may be the latest fad for middle schoolers , but it actually has a really interesting history in education -- even if it is driving some adults crazy. (By AJ Willingham)

***

From the opinion section:

How I told Russia I was gay

Artem Kolesov, a 23-year-old gay Russian violinist, explains how he went from being a closeted gay Christian in a Moscow suburb to an out and proud YouTube sensation

Melania's 'no fur' move could signal a new FLOTUS