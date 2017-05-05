Story highlights Extensive rainfall has caused severe flooding in the St. Louis area

Larger rivers still to crest, weather service says

(CNN) Some rivers and streams are receding after days of rain caused widespread flooding in the central United States, but the region isn't out of danger yet: forecasters say the Missouri and Mississippi rivers will crest Saturday in and around St. Louis.

"The smaller rivers always recede sooner. A small creek would rise fairly quickly, and will come down fairly quickly," said Mark Fuchs of the National weather Service in St. Louis. "Eventually, that water goes out to the larger river, which is the last thing to rise and the last thing to crest."

Aerial photos and video from the St. Louis region and other parts of the central US show the devastating impact of the flooding that has caused as many as a dozen deaths and shut down transportation in the area.

Brian Emfinger, a reporter for CNN affiliate KATV , took aerial images and video of flooding near Pocahontas, Arkansas, in the northeastern part of the state, where floodwaters overtopped a levee.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson posted an aerial photo of a Walmart in Pocahontas surrounded by water, as well as the flooding that has impacted roads nearby.

