2 killed in West Virginia cargo plane crash

Story highlights Plane's pilot and co-pilot killed in crash, airport spokesman tells CNN affiliate

Air Cargo Carriers plane crashed at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia

(CNN) Two people were killed Friday when a cargo plane crashed in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald.

The left wing of the plane struck a runway during the landing, and the aircraft crashed in a wooded area, Kanawha County emergency officials said.

Emergency officials work near the crash site Friday at Yeager Airport.

The Air Cargo Carriers plane crashed around 6:55 a.m. at Yeager Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said. Airport spokesman Mike Plante said the pilot and co-pilot died, CNN affiliate WCHS-TV in Charleston reported.

Flightradar24 , a flight-tracking website, said the aircraft is a Short 330 small turboprop passenger plane. Air Cargo has converted its Short 330s into cargo planes.

The company was working as a subcontractor for United Parcel Service, UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said, and the flight originated in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More