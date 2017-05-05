2 killed in West Virginia cargo plane crash

Story highlights The crash occurred in Charleston, West Virginia

Air Cargo Carriers flight was subcontracting for UPS

(CNN) Two people were killed Friday when a cargo plane crashed in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald.

The plane's left wing struck a runway while landing and crashed in a wooded area, Kanawha County emergency officials said. The victims were aboard the plane.

The crash involved an Air Cargo Carriers plane, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said. Flightradar24 , a flight-tracking website, said the aircraft is a Short 330 small turboprop passenger plane. Air Cargo has converted its Short 330s into cargo planes.

The company was working as a subcontractor for United Parcel Service, UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said, and the flight originated in Louisville, Kentucky.

The crash occurred around 6:55 a.m. at Yeager Airport, the FAA's Salac said.

