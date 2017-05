(CNN) A cargo plane's left wing struck a runway while landing Friday in Charleston, West Virginia, and crashed in a wooded area, officials said.

People are believed to be trapped in the aircraft, according to C.W. Sigman, director of emergency operations in Kanawha County.

The incident occurred around 6:55 a.m. at Yeager Airport, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac.

The aircraft is an Air Cargo Carriers plane, she said.