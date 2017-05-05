Story highlights Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was fired this week

He fatally shot Jordan Edwards, who was a passenger in a car

(CNN) A Dallas-area police officer who was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed 15-year-old boy will face a murder charge, authorities said Friday.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver, who officials said fatally shot Jordan Edwards while the teenager was a passenger in a vehicle. The shooting occurred Saturday night and Oliver was fired Tuesday.

"The warrant was issued due to evidence that suggested Mr. Oliver intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual," said Melinda Urbina, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Oliver was booked at the Parker County Jail on Friday but was released after posting bail, jail records show.

His bond was set for $300,000.

