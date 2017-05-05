Story highlights Gregory Lepsky is accused of trying to build a pressure cooker bomb

His attorney has not returned calls seeking comment

New York (CNN) A New Jersey man is accused of planning to build a pressure cooker bomb and attack Manhattan, authorities said Friday.

Gregory Lepsky, 20, of Point Pleasant, appeared in federal court in Newark and was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to ISIS. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the complaint prepared by the US Justice Department, Lepsky was arrested February 21 after a family member called Point Pleasant police and told them Lepsky had a weapon and was going to kill the family dog.

Officers took Lepsky into custody after he ran from the residence bleeding from one of his arms, the complaint said.

Officers found the dog under a bed alive but with a large slash wound to its back. Officers found an empty stainless steel pressure cooker in the house, along with the knife used to stab the dog and several books including "Martyrdom in Jihad versus Suicide Bombing."

