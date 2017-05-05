Georgia girl OK after suicide attempt on Facebook, authorities say

Story highlights Someone called 911 after seeing live video of girl with bag over head, sheriff's official says

Facebook worker, girl's grandmother called authorities to tell them where teen was

(CNN) A teenage girl in central Georgia is recovering after she tried to commit suicide this week during a live video stream on Facebook, authorities said.

Someone called 911 to say the girl appeared to be unconscious with a bag over her head in the Macon area, Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said.

One major obstacle for police: They didn't immediately know where she was.

Deputies couldn't find her at her main address, or at a separate address that a local school system had for her.

Then two people -- the girl's grandmother and a Facebook employee -- called 911 to say the teen was at the grandmother's house in the city roughly 80 miles south of Atlanta, Howard said.