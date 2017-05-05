Story highlights The photo was taken during violence in Ferguson, Missouri

Edward Crawford's uncle says he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound

(CNN) It's powerful. It's visceral. It's seared in our memory as one of the iconic images from those turbulent nights that followed a black man's death at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri.

It's the photograph of Edward Crawford, clutching a bag of chips in one hand as he cocks his arm back to throw a burning tear gas canister that riot police had fired to disperse protesters like Crawford. The photo was taken four days after Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old, was shot to death by a white police officer in Ferguson, and the city had erupted in protest.

Crawford has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, his uncle, Lester Davis, confirmed to CNN on Friday. St. Louis coroner's assistant Baxter Leisure said that a man with Crawford's name had died.

Crawford's uncle said he didn't believe the death was suicide.

"I don't want people to think it's some conspiracy theory," Davis said. "I don't believe my nephew killed himself either, maybe it was an accident."

