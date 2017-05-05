7 bounty hunters are accused of killing an innocent man

(CNN) The seven bounty hunters went after the same target: A fugitive wanted for probation violation. They thought they found their man inside a Nissan.

When they tried to serve a warrant, that's when things escalated.

The case in Clarksville, Tennessee, is noteworthy for many reasons. The bounty hunters ended up shooting and killing an innocent man. And, more importantly, they broke the law when they did so.

What happened

It was sometime before 12:30 a.m. late last month when the bounty hunters came across the Nissan Altima in the parking lot of a Walmart.

Read More