(CNN) Twelve-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic will be going solo for the foreseeable future after announcing he has "mutually agreed" to part ways with his entire coaching team.

This includes Marian Vajda, the former player who has coached Djokovic through most of his career. But the Serb hopes this "shock therapy" will produce a turnaround in results.

The decision comes on the same day as the draw for the Madrid Open, which Djokovic is due to compete in, and just 23 days before the defense of his French Open title.

"I am forever grateful to Marian, GG [fitness coach Gebhard Gritsch] and Miljan [physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic] for a decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals," read a statement on Djokovic's website.

"I know they completely dedicated themselves and their lives to help me achieve my dreams and they were always my driving force and wind in my back. It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change.