Son of Red Sox fan: "I thought it was over with white people and black people being separate"

(CNN) Red Sox fan Calvin Hennick says he was sitting at Fenway Park with his biracial son and Haitian father-in-law Tuesday when a man sitting next to him began to use racial slurs to mock the Kenyan woman who had just sung the national anthem.

"As soon as she was done the fan sitting next to me, a white middle-aged man, said that she 'sang too long' and that she 'N-worded it up,'" said Hennick, speaking with anchor Chris Cuomo on CNN's "New Day" Friday.

Hennick said he asked three times for clarification but the man remained defiant.

"'That's right and I stand by it,'" the man said, according to Hennick.

Shocked that anyone would use such language, and especially at a baseball game in front of his family, Hennick told an usher what happened and asked that he and his family be moved to different seats.

