Trump signed an executive order reviewing presidential power to designate lands as national monuments

Washington (CNN) Ahead of a possibly historic decision by President Donald Trump, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will travel to Bears Ears National Monument next week to meet with interest groups and tour the national monument at the heart of the President's effort to curb federal protection of land.

Local officials around Bears Ears told CNN on Friday that Zinke will visit the state over the weekend to meet with stakeholders in both Salt Lake City and around the remote national monument in southeast Utah.

Trump signed an executive order last month that reviews presidential power to designate lands as national monuments, setting into motion a process that could see Trump roll back the protection of lands designated by Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama under the Antiquities Act. Trump will be the first president to do so if he chooses to shrink a national monument.

At the heart of this process is Bears Ears, a 1.3-million-acre parcel of lands that includes world-class rock climbing, age-old cliff dwellings and land sacred to five Native American tribes that Obama designated a national monument in 2016.

Zinke's schedule includes meeting with leaders in Salt Lake on Sunday, according to Gavin Noyes, the executive director of Utah Dine Bikeyah, a nonprofit that works with Native American tribes around Bears Ears.

