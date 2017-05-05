White House drug policy office facing massive cuts, draft memo says

Story highlights A draft memo says the office will receive a near 94% cut in 2018

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump pledged throughout the 2016 campaign to fight opioid abuse, but a draft memo on his 2018 budget virtually eliminates an office within the White House aimed at doing just that.

The draft memo provided to CNN by a source details how the Office of National Drug Control Policy will receive a near 94% cut in 2018, from a $380 million budget to $24 million.

"The 2018 Budget reduces resources for the Office of National Drug Control Policy in order to reflect a small, more streamlined organization that can more effectively address drug control issues," the memo reads, later arguing that the budget request will "shift" the office's focus from "duplicative and burdensome administrative tasks" and change the office into more a coordinating body.

The draft memo says the budget request will also include the elimination of High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program and the Drug-Free Communities Support Program, arguing they are "duplicative of other efforts across the federal government and supplant state and local responsibilities."

The White House declined to get into the specifics of the budget request or detail whether the function of the office will be moved to another office within the federal government.

