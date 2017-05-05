About that Rose Garden health care photo with all the white guys....

(CNN) House Republicans marched to the White House on Thursday afternoon to celebrate their victory: Passage of the American Health Care Act.

President Trump welcomed them with a Rose Garden celebration. This photo , seen above, was taken of it.

You'll likely notice -- as the Internet did very quickly -- that there are only white men visible in that picture. Which is not a great image to be sending to the country following the passage of a controversial healthcare law and while fighting back against the stereotype that your party is largely populated by, wait for it, white men.

The moment he realized. pic.twitter.com/NgNnQbeYfR — Stevenson Waltien (@waltien) May 4, 2017

There are two women in the photo, by the way. But one is obscured by Vice President Mike Pence and the other's face cannot be seen behind Texas Rep. Kevin Brady.

