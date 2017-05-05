Washington (CNN) White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday while the White House expects changes to be made to the health care bill that passed the House Thursday, they expect the "main pillars" to remain the same.

"We expect there to be some changed but we expect the principles and the main pillars of the health care bill as it exists now to remain the same," Sanders said during the daily briefing, filling in for White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who is fulfilling his Navy reservist duty at the Pentagon.

Asked what the White House thinks about labeling the health care reform plan "Trumpcare," Sanders said President Donald Trump isn't focused on the name.

"We are not focused on labels. What this President wants to be remembered for is not the name that is put on it, but the person that got rid of Obamacare and put a system in place that actually works for the American people," she said. "That is the type of legacy he would like to be focused on."

She added: "Call it what you want, but we are calling it reform and a system that works."