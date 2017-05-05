First female usher in WH history no longer in post

Washington (CNN) White House chief usher Angella Reid, the first woman to serve in the position, is no longer in her post, a White House official confirmed Friday. The official gave no reason when asked.

"We are very grateful for her service and wish her the very best," the official said.

Reid made history when she took the job in 2011. She was previously the general manager at the Ritz Carlton in Pentagon City, just outside Washington.

News of Reid's departure was first reported by The Washington Post

The White House usher is responsible for the management of the building.

Read More