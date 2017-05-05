Navy SEAL killed in action in Somalia

Story highlights The incident occurred 40 miles west of Mogadishu near the town of Barii

The US troops were part of an ongoing US military program to advise and assist Somali ground forces

(CNN) A US military member was killed and two others were wounded in Somalia when they were attacked while on a mission advising Somali National Army forces, US Africa Command confirmed Friday.

The US service member killed in action was a Navy SEAL, a US defense official told CNN.

The incident occurred Thursday during an operation against local al Qaeda affiliate al Shabaab 40 miles west of Mogadishu near the town of Barii. The wounded are receiving medical attention, another US defense official told CNN. The troops came under small arms fire.

The US troops were part of an ongoing US military program to advise and assist Somali ground forces. The mission was not part of the stepped-up effort in Somalia to conduct airstrikes and ground missions against terror targets.

"US forces are assisting partner forces to counter al-Shabaab in Somalia to degrade the al Qaeda affiliate's ability to recruit, train and plot external terror attacks throughout the region and in America," according to a news release from US Africa Command.

Read More