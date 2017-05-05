US military member killed in action in Somalia

Story highlights The incident occurred 40 miles west of Mogadishu near the town of Barii

The US troops were part of an ongoing US military program to advise and assist Somali ground forces

(CNN) A US military member was killed and two others were wounded in Somalia Friday when they were attacked while on a mission advising Somali National Army forces, a US defense official confirmed to CNN.

The incident occurred 40 miles west of Mogadishu near the town of Barii. The wounded are receiving medical attention, the official said. The troops came under small arms fire.

The US troops were part of an ongoing US military program to advise and assist Somali ground forces. The mission was not part of the stepped-up effort in Somalia to conduct airstrikes and ground missions against terror targets.